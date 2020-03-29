The first point of order was to establish the right to share information yet we’re now expected to believe is a dire threat?

Let’s Get Real

Since when is the of risk of misinformation greater than the ability to share potentially important information?

Nearly every premise given for censorship is based upon misinformation itself.

The premise that we must thwart “the Russians” from using what’s best described as voodoo magic where they make people accept false information as fact is still being used as if it is still legitimate. Almost all info being thrown around on a daily basis is not entirely true and much of it entirely incorrect. Can we really afford to allow censorship? What if those censoring the information get it wrong and eliminate the truth?

This CNBC article titled “YouTube reverses policy of banning ads on coronavirus videos” states “The company [YouTube] said it realized the topic has become an “important part of everyday conversation.” The date of YouTube’s Coronavirus statement was Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

For comparison, this video from January 20th 2020 by Styx (Styxhexenhammer666), nearly 2 months prior, was the (real) news being actively suppressed as the world gets hit with 24/7 impeachment propaganda. Those like Styx don’t get paid more now that they’re proven to be correct and those who got it wrong wont have to hand over their resources. The 2018 Pulitzer still goes to Russian collusion reporting and not to Right Side News (Right Side News is blacklisted by google)

Well the mainstream “establishment news” gets it wrong yet again and all those “fake news” bloggers who got did get it right are still working for free while the money and authority still remains with those who mislead and get it wrong. The ones who spent all their time and resources distracting us with wall to wall impeachment news are now the experts on determining who is wrong and right about coronavirus.

Google is now focused on banning Alex Jones’ app for stating an opinion. They’ve already banned him on YouTube and now they’re banning his app stating:

“Now more than ever, combating misinformation on the Play Store is a top priority for the team,” a Google spokesperson told WIRED. “When we find apps that violate Play policy by distributing misleading or harmful information, we remove them from the store.”

The concern should be limiting potentially valuable information which is frequent and unaccounted.

Now they’re using the virus as explanation for delays in reviewing videos. This is inevitable with censorship as it must always be choosing right from wrong and invariably the established truth or fact will be wrong and remain unchecked due to censorship of contradictory information “outside” the mainstream. Censorship has led to a lack of diversity of information and opinion while censoring anything that contests diversity of people’s origins. Isn’t that whole purpose of diversity? Different ideas from censorship should be “banned”

We can’t expect to protect everyone from everything. We can do what we can to protect ourselves and ourself from negatively impacting others. If someone gets duped by “russian” fake news (which currently lacks explanation as to how that actually happens) then I’d love to document that process and investigate all the information surrounding such an absurd conspiracy theory and go after those who pushed that misinformation.

Censorship provides cover for the political establishment like quid pro quo Joe as they launch offensives against their opposition.

After failing to convict the innocent for inquiring corruption, they are now promoting the guilty and the only way that happens is if censorship is able to suppress the facts which nobody seems to be concerned about in Silicon Valley, New York and Washington D.C.

Those following Styxhexenhammer666 have been informed since January with daily updates on how to get prepared.

It’s easy to ban and censor people and information when you can’t stop censorship and the risk of being wrong in that limitation speech is virtually nothing.

Censorship is where Americana draws a hard line. When has censorship ever been found to be on the right side of history?

Is there anything Google can tell us? They own a company called calico “scientists from the fields of medicine, drug development, molecular biology, genetics, and computational biology.” Until they’ve got a solution, censorship is nothing more than tyrannical and much more concerning in the long term.

Censorship isn’t going fix the coronavirus issue and currently there are no definitive solutions. Censoring of censorship might be the solution. If we can’t communicate in person and we’re censored from sharing information online how would you ever expect an anonymous whistleblower to come forward with the solution?

Google and the big companies better come up with the answer. This one is on you all and to blame China would be rather hateful.

If an anonymous whistleblower who heard from someone who heard the cure and posted the solution on 4chan how would anyone know?

Let’s focus on the facts and a solution rather than trying to controlling everything like tyrants.